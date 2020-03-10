In part one, I discussed playing to your strengths, being flexible yet firm with pricing, cultivating a portfolio and making your clients look their best. Now I dive into four more simple ways to get more photography clients.

5. Build out your online real estate

Think of your website and social media presence as your online real estate. Unlike the real world, your real estate can expand at little financial expense to you. The simple truth is, the more you engage with online marketing and use it to your benefit, the wider your reach will be and the easier it’ll be for you to understand how to get photography clients. If you build your brand right, they’ll pretty much come to you.

Cultivating an online brand is a tutorial all on its own. However, the short and sweet version is; be concise, consistent and professional wherever you’re featured online. Eventually, you’ll find that all of your efforts have culminated quite respectably. And you never know — you could go viral or even become an “online authority” that people (and potential clients) actually choose to read and engage with.

6. Network locally

While it’s never been easier to reach out to people online, it’s always important to remember that your freelance photography business is still a locally-owned small business. That means that you should be focusing much of your effort locally — you know, where people live that might actually pay for your services.

Try local photography meetups, put your business card or flyer up on cafe community boards. You may even want to try popping into local businesses to see if they need any photography services. You’d be surprised how effective pounding the pavement can still be, especially because few people do it these days.

7. Get in your client’s head space

Any good fisherman will tell you that, in order to catch a fish, you need to think like a fish. Simply throwing whatever you have on hand onto your line as bait will get you nowhere. The same is true for your freelance photography business. If you don’t understand the needs of your clients, then you’re going to be constantly fishing with the wrong bait.

Much like I outlined earlier with your portfolio, try your best to reverse engineer the thought process of a potential client. What would they probably be willing to pay? What do they need from you? What would impress them most? These are the kinds of questions you should ask yourself and legitimately try to answer. Once you’ve done the work on getting inside your client’s head space you’ll find that it’s much easier to convey to them that you know what they need.

8. Clients know when you’re honest with them & with yourself

Lastly, don’t make the mistake of being dishonest to a potential client as a means of winning them over. Whether you fool them outright or not, you’ll eventually fall from their grace when you both realize you’re in over your head or not able to give them what they need.

Be honest with your clients, be honest with yourself and you’ll find that your transparency is one more crucial asset toward cultivating a base of reliable, paying clientele. Transparency is integrity and integrity is your greatest asset as a photographer.