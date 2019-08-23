Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

No, Instagram isn’t about to use your photos against you

The world of social media can be an interesting place. Every few weeks, I see a hoax on various social platforms — mainly Facebook and Instagram — about how changes to the platform will negatively impact users.

You’ve seen the messages and feed posts where a platform will own your photos, unless you repost a specific message to your feed. Or where you won’t see a person’s updates unless you subscribe to notifications.

Needless to say, these are always false.

And just a few days ago, Instagram users fell victim to another hoax, with a rumor circulating that the company will use your entire account against you in court. Not only your images, but your private messages, too. While the general public often falls for this, it’s even hitting celebrities, with Rob Lowe, Judd Apatow, Debra Messing and Rick Perry falling for the hoax.

Interestingly enough, this exact hoax initially spread on Instagram and Facebook in 2012. And for some reason, it’s making the rounds again.

Why these hoaxes recirculate

In today’s day and age, where there’s worry about companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple spying on you through personal assistants, browsing history and other means, users are on high alert. When those that aren’t “techie” see a warning like this, especially coming from a friend or person they follow, they’re more likely to believe it.

And thus the circulation begins.

Why companies (usually) won’t use your personal data against you

If a company was giving out personal information like private messages to advertising partners, there would be quite a bit of backlash. The platform would lose half their user base in an instant.

Companies have nothing to gain by selling your private information to third-parties.

What Facebook and Instagram have to say

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, came out immediately and debunked the hoax. And back in 2012, they said the same thing, reminding users of their policy in terms of the content they share on the popular platform:

“Anyone who uses Facebook owns and controls the content and information they post, as stated in our terms. They control how the content and information is shared. That is our policy, and it always has been.”

Simply put, you own your content. Not Facebook, not Instagram. And unless a legitimate warrant is issued for your social media data, your private conversations will continue to stay that way. Private.

Lead photo by freestocks.org on Unsplash

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Don't rely on Facebook praise

Don't rely on Facebook praise

Virtual Tours: Publishing VR and 360˚ content to Facebook

Virtual Tours: Publishing VR and 360˚ content to Facebook

Using Guerrilla Marketing to attract clientele

Using Guerrilla Marketing to attract clientele

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.