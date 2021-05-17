Check out this great panel on NFTs moderated by Frederick Van Johnson from This Week in Photography. And don’t forget to check out all the sessions from the Visual Storytelling Conference!

NFT’s are unique serial numbers, for basically anything imaginable. Digital or physical. In this panel discussion, we will explore some of the potential monetization strategies that this emerging technology enables for creative professionals. We will also take a look into a potential future world where NFT’s are mainstream and commonplace.

This panel is a part of the Visual Storytelling Conference, a 3-day, multi-track, hybrid training conference featuring immersive, engaging content with experienced photographers and content creators in the field. Sessions include training in photography, video, business and social media.



Panelists: