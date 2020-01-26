Every video and photo job can benefit from the practice of project management. It lets you take control.

Formal study

There’s a lot of great books and video courses available on project management. This is the formal study of project management, the actual business practices.

Here’s an excerpt of one by me from my Practical Project Management for Creative Projects course on ThinkTAP Learn.

Not software

Project Management is not so much about software. I do use tools like Basecamp to help organize things without project management skills. The software doesn’t do as much as the practices.

Increase profitability and reduce stress

Project management is the best way to increase profitability. It helps you learn from mistakes, eliminate risk, and increase how much money you make and reduces the amount of time spent. It also reduces stress, which is good for longterm health and successful relationships with your clients.

Want to learn more? Go here, and the first 50 people who use this code PMFREE get the class for free. (Be sure to enter the code and click Apply at checkout).

Can’t wait for the rest?

See all 31 resolutions right here (and be sure to watch the whole video for a free gift).