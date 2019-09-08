Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

My 10 tips for becoming a pro fine art photographer

(Editor’s Note: Photofocus is proud to welcome Serge Ramelli to Photofocus. Be sure to check out his free master class and bonus toolkit).

Here is the video if you want to start making money that I did a while ago that shows you how to retouch interior design photos:

 

Summary:

  • Take the decision
  • Find a personal project
  • Learn until you are happy with your work
  • Steal like an artist
  • Don’t give up your day job quite yet
  • Or start making money with interior design or wedding photography
  • Focus on Instagram
  • Get published in Magazine
  • Sell your tutorials
  • Contact the Galleries

Check out Serge’s free class and toolkit

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

All you need is one light!

All you need is one light!

I wish I knew this when I started editing landscapes in Lightroom Classic

I wish I knew this when I started editing landscapes in Lightroom Classic

A Photofocus webinar with Serge Ramelli

A Photofocus webinar with Serge Ramelli

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.