Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives.

Today, we chat with wedding photographer and educator Vanessas Joy. Join us as we discuss setting client expectations, relationship building and more!

Topics include:

How Vanessa got started in her career, and how she gained valuable knowledge

Trends in education and the areas photographers struggle the most

What products are hot with clients

How she utilizes relationship building in her photography business

The useful, practical secrets to posing large groups quickly

How to make your photography business stand the test of time

The role of client education and managing client expectations

Advice for photographers just starting out

Vanessa can be found at:

