Topics include:
- How Vanessa got started in her career, and how she gained valuable knowledge
- Trends in education and the areas photographers struggle the most
- What products are hot with clients
- How she utilizes relationship building in her photography business
- The useful, practical secrets to posing large groups quickly
- How to make your photography business stand the test of time
- The role of client education and managing client expectations
- Advice for photographers just starting out
Vanessa can be found at:
- VanessaJoy.com
- Check out Vanessa’s FREE Posing Inspiration Guide
- Check out Canon’s 1DXIII Video
- Preorder Vanessa’s new book: The Off Camera Flash Handbook
