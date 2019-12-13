Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives.

1. Stay focused on your dreams while staying relevant. Karen Kuehn’s episode: She highlighted relationship building and being a female in photography back when it wasn’t so common. Follow your dreams. Staying relevant.

2. You’re not selling prints, but rather the experience. Brent Watkins’ episode: Know why you’re in business. Realizing that you are in the business of selling MORE than prints. You’re selling the experience as well.

3. Never turn a customer away because you don’t have the skills. Michelle Celentano’s episode: Have backup skill sets, and take workshops to expand your skill set.

4. Never miss a moment of creativity. Bobbi Lane’s episode: She discussed the importance of practicing creativity instead of waiting for it to strike.

5. Great portraiture is about relationship building. Peter Hurley’s episode: You’ve got to put your clients at ease and listen. It’s important to interact with your subjects and put them at ease.

6. Don’t making incorrect assumptions based on price. Sarah Petty’s episode: Remember that people don’t buy what they need, they buy what they want. That means you need to show the value of your products and not fall victim to thinking that price is the key motivator.

7. Stay focused on your future, but appreciate the past. Reid Callanan’s episode: He shared with us the important of looking at our favorite visions through his rear view mirror in order to appreciate your accomplishments. This also provides fuel for an exciting future.

8. Special projects help keep us focused on our passion. Don Komarechka’s episode: Special projects are so important, and can evolve into incredible future opportunities.

9. Never let go of your dreams. Terrell Lloyd’s episode: Never stop relentlessly pursuing your dreams. He started out in life headed to being a pro bowler, and changed directions. Today he’s head of a team of photographers for the San Francisco 49ers.

10. Understand why and how we are motivated to make pictures — and what your photography means to you. Rick Sammon’s episode: In his bestselling book “Photo Therapy Motivation and Wisdom — Discovering the power of pictures,” he discusses what makes someone a better photographer, and it’s not always your gear.

11. You are your client’s “trusted adviser” in sales. Luci Dumas’ episode: As much as we all need a coach or a mentor, our clients need a coach too. We need to learn to be their trusted adviser in the sales process. You’re not selling photographs, but intangible memories turned into tangible photographs that can be held and shared for a lifetime.

