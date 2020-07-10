Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with portrait photographer Kay Eskridge. Kay shares how she’s staying relevant as a photographer during these unusual times, as well as how she’s keeping a positive mindset and making plans for the future.

We discuss:

How Kay got started

How she maintains a healthy mindset during the pandemic

Staying relevant

How she’s keeping in touch with clients

How she’s offering new products to her clients from her archives

How she’s pivoted during the pandemic

What we can do coming out of this pandemic

Advice for photographers just starting out

Kay can also be found at

