Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with portrait photographer Kay Eskridge. Kay shares how she’s staying relevant as a photographer during these unusual times, as well as how she’s keeping a positive mindset and making plans for the future.
We discuss:
- How Kay got started
- How she maintains a healthy mindset during the pandemic
- Staying relevant
- How she’s keeping in touch with clients
- How she’s offering new products to her clients from her archives
- How she’s pivoted during the pandemic
- What we can do coming out of this pandemic
- Advice for photographers just starting out
