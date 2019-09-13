Mind Your Own Business: Sports with Terrell Lloyd

Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives.
Today, we chat with Terrell Lloyd, the Senior Manager of Photography Services and Lead Team Photographer at the San Francisco 49ers. We discuss his sports photography career, as well as practical tips any photographer can use!
Other topics include:
- How Terrell got started with the San Francisco 49ers as their lead team photographer
- How to have an edge as a sports photographer
- The importance of persistence, patience, practice and hard work
- The challenges of working on the road
- The dynamics of coordinating a team of photographers during a football game and making sure everyone’s work is consistent
- Unexpected stories from the field
- Advice for photographers wanting to break into sports photography.
To learn more about Terrell, visit his website.
