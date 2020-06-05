Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with pro photographer, marketer, and podcaster Rosh Sillars on how to make your photography business stand out from the crowd!
We discuss:
- How Rosh got his start as a photographer
- How his career has evolved over time
- How having an “and” can help every photographer’s career
- Tips for photographers to stand out from the crowd
- Ways to grow your business now with the pandemic and move forward
- Strategies and plans for the future
- Advice for photographers just starting out during this unique time in history
Rosh can also be found at
- Roshsillars.com
- Rosh.video
- @roshsillars on Twitter
