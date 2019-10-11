Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives.

Today, we chat with award-winning photographer Rick Sammon. He is one of the most active photographers on the planet — dividing his time between creating images, leading photo workshops and making personal appearances. Join us as we discuss practical tips any photographer can use!

Topics include:

How Rick got started as a photographer

The value of photography

How imagery and writing go hand in hand

The discipline involved in writing a book

The value of exploring different niches in photography, and how that can help your work

Advice for photographers just starting out

Rick can be found at:

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

Check out Rick’s new book: Photo Therapy Motivation and Wisdom

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!