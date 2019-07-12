Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Reid Callanan | Photofocus Podcast July 12, 2019

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Reid Callanan about the importance of photography education.
We discuss:
- The role and importance of hands-on photography education
- Tips for sustaining a business long term, through varying trends, economies and recessions
- The role of having a personal vision in your body of work
- The importance of consistency
- Stories of celebrities that have attended his workshops
- The most common struggles of his students
- Advice for any photographers wanting to break into photography and especially find their personal vision
Reid Callanan and Santa Fe Workshops can be found at:
