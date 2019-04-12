Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Bobbi Lane | Photofocus Podcast April 12, 2019 by Photofocus
Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with commercial and portrait photographer Bobbi Lane! We discuss: – How Bobbi got her start in photography – How she constantly changes with technology to make her business more enjoyable.
Get the show here or get it on iTunes
We discuss:
- How Bobbi got her start in photography
- How she constantly changes with technology to make her business more enjoyable.
- Why practice is so important in her business
- The latest trends photographers struggle with
- The element of preparing for each and every photo shoot
- The concept of practicing creativity, as opposed for waiting for it to strike
- The importance of knowing how to run your business, and how that can set you apart
- Why it’s important to put yourself in your client’s shoes during a photo session
- The role of people skills when dealing with clients
- The toughest portrait she’s ever had to shoot
- Advice for new photographers who want to start their own photography business
You can find Bobbi at:
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
