Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Bobbi Lane | Photofocus Podcast April 12, 2019 by Photofocus Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with commercial and portrait photographer Bobbi Lane! We discuss: – How Bobbi got her start in photography – How she constantly changes with technology to make her business more enjoyable.

We discuss:

How Bobbi got her start in photography

How she constantly changes with technology to make her business more enjoyable.

Why practice is so important in her business

The latest trends photographers struggle with

The element of preparing for each and every photo shoot

The concept of practicing creativity, as opposed for waiting for it to strike

The importance of knowing how to run your business, and how that can set you apart

Why it’s important to put yourself in your client’s shoes during a photo session

The role of people skills when dealing with clients

The toughest portrait she’s ever had to shoot

Advice for new photographers who want to start their own photography business

