Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives.

Today, we chat with portrait photographer and business coach Luci Dumas. She has a passion for helping her fellow photographers bring their businesses up to the next level! Join us as we discuss common struggles photographers have, how to overcome those struggles, and more!

Topics include:

How Luci got started in her career

Trends photographers struggle with

How to be your clients’ trusted advisor

The importance of how you present your photo, and how it can potentially close the sale with clients

Tips for finding clients

How challenges can actually be opportunity for growth.

Collaborating with other creatives

Advice for photographers just starting out

Luci can be found at:

