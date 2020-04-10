Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with newborn photographer Kelly Brown about the process of building trust with her clients and more!

We discuss:

How Kelly got started as a photographer

How Kelly builds trust with both the mom and children during a portrait session

The challenges of newborn photography

How her unique studio impacts her community

Areas new newborn photographers struggle with and need the most help

The impact of the pandemic on her business in Brisbane, Australia

Advice for photographers just starting out

Kelly can be found at: KellyBrown.com.au

