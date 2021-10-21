Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with portrait photographer Myron Fields. Get ready to be inspired! This episode is also a sneak peak into our LIVE Mind Your Own Business show at Imaging USA in January 2021!

We discuss:

How Myron got started in the photography industry

The importance of printed portraits over digital files

How printed portraits can leave a powerful legacy

Things he did to survive during the pandemic

The importance of serving your clients

Soft sell educational style of your website (educating the client)

Advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Myron at:

