Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with photographer Eddie Tapp about the importance of keeping your skillset up-to-date.

We discuss:

How he got his start and gained traction in the industry

How the industry has changed

When it’s time to make a change or add new skills

Photography business lessons he’s learned over the years

The role of relationship building

What makes drone photography unique

Advice for photographers just starting out

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!