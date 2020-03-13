Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with photographer Eddie Tapp about the importance of keeping your skillset up-to-date.
We discuss:
- How he got his start and gained traction in the industry
- How the industry has changed
- When it’s time to make a change or add new skills
- Photography business lessons he’s learned over the years
- The role of relationship building
- What makes drone photography unique
- Advice for photographers just starting out
Eddie can be found at EddieTapp.com
