Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives. Today, we chat with wedding photographer Deb Sandidge. We discuss the process of creativity and how to apply that to your business!

Topics include:

How Deb got started as a photographer

How imagination plays a role in the creative process

The role of creative projects, and how Deb finds inspiration

How Deb focuses on relaxing and experimentation

How she gets her work noticed

The role of relationship building

“Experimental” vs “experiential” in special projects

Important lessons Deb has learned

Advice for new photographers just starting out

