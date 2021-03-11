Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with photographer Clay Blackmore as he discusses sowing seeds and building relationships. Get ready to be inspired!

Images copyright Clay Blackmore Photography

We discuss:

How Clay got his start in the industry

How to build relationships with other businesses

Adding motion to still images to better serve your clients

The role of storytelling in photography

How Clay is keeping in touch with clients and building relationships during these unique times

Advice for photographers just starting out

You can find Clay at:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

