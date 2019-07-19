Learn to live your dream with a free masterclass from Joel Grimes

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, be sure to join Canon Explorer of Light and photography educator Joel Grimes for a free photography masterclass! The webinar begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

In this masterclass, Joel will discuss how to be an artist, live your dream and create an income. You’ll learn how to create exquisite photography and make money doing what you love, plus how to create a body of work in a series so everyone will know who you are, and get your photography noticed. Joel will discuss a powerful system to save aspiring photographers years of learnings, and tens of thousands of dollars in education.

About Joel Grimes

For over 26 years, Joel has worked for many of the top advertising agencies across the globe. His assignments have taken him to every state across the U.S. and to over 50 countries. Over the years, he has sought to be an ambassador for the photographic process, by teaching workshops and offering video tutorials. By being an open book with his process, he believes he has the opportunity to inspire others to follow their dreams and passion will create.

Two bonus gifts

In addition to the knowledge you’ll come away with from Joel, you’ll get to continue your photography business journey with two free bonus gifts!

“Behind the Lens” process – Joel takes you on a tour behind the camera. Learn how he created his most notable images using various camera equipment, lighting techniques, locations, and so much more!

“Ten Steps to Becoming a Successful Photographer” eBook – This quick tips e-book is meant to inspire photographers to live their dream and create an income with a camera.

Lead photo by Joel Grimes