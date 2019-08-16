Learn how to license your photos, with a free Viewbug membership

One of the most intimidating things as a new photographer is trying to figure out pricing and usage rights for clients. Licensing is a word that makes a lot of photographers shiver — but it doesn’t have to!

With a free month membership to Viewbug, you can check out “Licensing Agreements” with Seth Polansky. In this course, Seth — a professor, contract attorney, indie film producer and musician — explains how to protect yourself when presented with an industry contract.

Media and entertainment companies spend billions of dollars every year on creative talent. Get an overview of the types of contracts that you can expect to see, the situations in which a particular type is used, and the specific red flags inherent in each. Seth discusses non-disclosure agreements, work-for-hire and contractor agreements, proposals, quotes and statements of work.

