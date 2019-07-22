Joel Grimes talks about his upcoming masterclass

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, be sure to join Canon Explorer of Light and photography educator Joel Grimes for a free photography masterclass! The webinar begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

In this masterclass, Joel will discuss how to be an artist, live your dream and create an income. You’ll learn how to create exquisite photography and make money doing what you love, plus how to create a body of work in a series so everyone will know who you are, and get your photography noticed. Joel will discuss a powerful system to save aspiring photographers years of learning, and tens of thousands of dollars in education.