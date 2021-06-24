A feature that I’ve been waiting what seems like decades for has finally hit the web! I haven’t heard much about this, but it’s a pretty big thing in my opinion.

From the web interface of www.instagram.com, you can now post your pictures from a computer!

All you’d have to do it click on the [+] sign up at the top of Instagram’s header bar (between the Messages button and the Explore button) and select/drag photos into the browser to get started. From what I’m seeing, this feature has just started to roll out, so you may not have it on your account yet.

But once you do … it’s simple and easy! Enjoy!