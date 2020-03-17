Building a WordPress site for your photography business is a smart decision. It offers a place to showcase your work and connect with customers. However, if you want your website to attract new prospects, it helps to leverage lead generation tools.

When optimized and customized correctly, your photography website can help you expand your reach and attract potential clients. As the central hub of your online marketing efforts, it can serve as a powerful source in your lead generation pipeline.

In this article, I’ll provide you with three tips for generating leads through your photography website. Let’s get started!

1. Place your calls-to-action in prominent areas

Clear, prominently placed calls-to-action (CTAs) are a staple of any lead generation or marketing content. Therefore, it’s important to make sure yours stand out on your website.

By making your CTA buttons clearly visible on your site – whether that be on your homepage, a landing page or somewhere else – you help encourage visitors to take action that will eventually lead to revenue for you. This might include:

Calling to schedule a consultation

Viewing your portfolio

Booking a photography shoot

Purchasing prints via your site

Whatever the objective is, it’s essential that visitors are able to easily locate and execute the next step in the journey to becoming a paying customer. Typically, it’s smart to keep your CTAs above the fold, meaning the portion of the page that is visible without any scrolling:

However, sometimes it makes more sense to place them at the bottom of a page, such as at the end of a blog post. The important part is to create a flow that aligns with the natural eye-tracking path.

To make your CTAs as effective as possible, we recommend incorporating bright, bold, and contrasting colors. If you’re using WordPress, you can use the button block to easily create and style yours:

Finally, aim to incorporate specific, actionable language, such as “call now for a free quote” or “book your photoshoot today.” Whatever the directive is you want your visitors to follow, it’s important to provide a simple, straightforward means for them to go about it.

2. Add an opt-in or email capture form to your homepage

Opt-in forms are dynamic lead generation tools that make it easy for you to gather visitor data and contact information. Adding one to your site lets you build out your email subscriber list so you can create tailored marketing campaigns that capture their attention.

For example, you can create a popup that appears when new visitors arrive on your website asking them to sign up for your email newsletter:

Collecting emails presents the opportunity to follow up with visitors after they leave your site. By capturing their information, you can target them in the future.

The main goal with opt-in forms is to give your site visitors a reason to provide you their email address. To motivate prospects to do this, it’s critical to offer something in exchange, such as a regular newsletter with professional tips and product recommendations.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be a newsletter, however. You might also consider something of monetary value, such as a coupon or discount, which I’ll discuss in a moment.

There are plenty of user-friendly tools you can take advantage of to make creating and adding email capture forms to your WordPress site easier. Among the most popular options is OptinMonster:

With this tool, you can choose from dozens of pre-made templates for your lead capture forms. You can also use a variety of display options, including popups, slide-ins and full-screen overlays.

3. Offer coupons to new customers

When it comes to shopping for professional photography services, consumers are likely going to take pricing into account when making their decision. Why not persuade them to select yours by offering a coupon or discount on your website?

This incentive can help generate more leads. Offering new clients or prospects a discounted price is an effective way to grab their attention and provide them with something they find valuable:

One way to do this is by using a premium photography plugin such as Imagely’s NextGEN Pro. It includes a coupon feature that lets you create and add new offers directly from your WordPress dashboard. You can apply them as percentages (30% off) or flat discounts ($10 off).

To do so, after you install and activate NextGEN Pro, navigate to Ecommerce > Manage Coupons > Add New:

Then you can specify your coupon’s:

Title

Unique code

Discount type (percentage or flat-rate)

Amount

Start and end dates

NextGEN Pro lets you create an unlimited number of coupons. You can promote your offers on your website, through emails, on social media, and through any other relevant channels. For more detailed guidance, see Imagely’s tutorial on creating and adding coupons.

Conclusion

Building a photography website presents the opportunity to portray your business in a positive light. However, it can do more than that. With the right tools and strategy, you can use your WordPress site as a vehicle for attracting new prospects.

In this post, we discussed three tips for using your photography site to generate more leads:

Place your CTA buttons in prominent areas. Add an opt-in or email capture form to your homepage. Offer coupons to new customers.

Do you have any questions about using your WordPress photography site to generate leads? Let me know in the comments section below!