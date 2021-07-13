Did you realize there are over 148,000 working photographers in the United States?

If you make a living helping other people capture their memories with the help of a high-quality camera, your main goal should be to make your business venture more profitable. Accomplishing this goal will require both hard work and the right means of promotion.

While there are several things you can do to promote your photography, nothing quite compares to the power of social media. Millions of people log on to popular social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter daily.

Advertising your services and the photos you have for sale on these platforms can help you monetize your passion in no time. Here are some things you need to keep in mind when trying to make money with your photography skills on popular social media platforms.

Make posts that highlight your portfolio

The key to having success with social media marketing is making engaging posts daily. You need to realize that the users of platforms like Instagram have extremely short attention spans.

This is why you have to keep a steady stream of posts coming from your page to retain the interest of your followers. If you want to showcase the photography skills you have in these posts, sharing pictures from your portfolio is a great idea.

Some photographers take an aggressive approach when trying to sell their services on social media. Doing this can alienate your followers, which is why you need to use a passive approach. Sharing pictures from your portfolio allows you to show your skills without being too pushy.

One of the best ways to make a posting on Instagram easier is by creating posts in advance and scheduling them to post. Instagram scheduling programs offered by companies like Sked Social are both easy to use and affordable.

Seek out businesses to sell your photos to

Before you start marketing your photography services on social media, you need to identify who your target customer is. For instance, if you specialize in commercial photography, you will need to target businesses in need of marketing photos and materials.

When creating websites or marketing campaigns, business owners will look for high-quality stock photos to use.

Messaging a few different businesses and asking them about the types of photos they need for their website or marketing materials is a great idea. Once you have this information, you can send the company in question a few photos in your portfolio that align with their needs. Showing these business owners what you can do will put you one step closer to monetizing your passion.

Reach out to influencers

The world of social media is filled with various influencers. These influencers usually have a large social media following, which means their reach is far greater than yours.

If you want to avoid the lengthy process of amassing a large social media following, working with an influencer is a great idea. Creating new content is usually a top priority for a social media influencer.

Reaching out to influencers and offering them a free photoshoot is a great way to get your foot in the door. After this initial photoshoot, you can show the influencer in question what you can do for them. If the pictures from this shoot are good, the influencer will have no problem paying you for future photos.

Most influencers will tag the photographers they use for the pictures they post to social media. Getting tagged in a post by an influencer with millions of followers can help you build your audience.

Monitor engagement on social media

Optimizing your social media marketing campaigns for success is an ongoing process. Figuring out what types of posts social media users respond to can help you greatly.

The best way to get this information is by gathering engagement metrics for each one of your posts. With this information, you can figure out what type of posts to make and what time of day to publish them.

By using the tips in this article, you will be able to monetize your passion for photography. While it will take time to achieve social media success, it will be worth the effort in the long run.