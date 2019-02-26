Guide to Facebook Ads, part four: The Facebook Pixel

So far in this Guide to Facebook Ads, you’ve learned about the basics of ads, discovered the Ads Manager interface and learned how to create a campaign from scratch. You’re now set to start advertising on Facebook! Our next step is to make sure you have good analytics so you can measure your results. Today, let’s talk about the Facebook Pixel!

The Facebook Pixel is an analytics tool that allows you to measure how effective your ads are by tracking people’s actions on your website. Basically, it allows you to see how people who click on your ad behave once they’re on your website. It works similarly as code for Google Analytics, except here you can use it to link your Facebook ads to your website analytics.

Today, we’re going to talk about how to set up your Facebook Pixel. Next week, we’ll dive into the ads analytics.

Ads Manager setup

To set up your Facebook Pixel, start by clicking on the top-left menu and then select Pixels in the Events Manager.



It opens the Pixel screen. From there, select Add New Data Source and then Facebook Pixel.



A new screen pops up, where you can pick your Pixel Name and the website URL. Then click on Create.



The screen loads for a few seconds then it gives you confirmation that the pixel has been created.

Website setup

Then the Install Pixel screen is displayed.



Here, you have several options. If you don’t know anything about code and are using a developer to take care of your website, email the instructions to them with the third options. If you are a developer, you might want to use the second option to install the code yourself.

If you’re like me and you manage your website yourself but aren’t a developer, then the first option is for you! Click on Connect a Partner Platform. It will give you instructions for many website platforms, like WordPress, WooCommerce, Squarespace, Joomla, Drupal, Wix, Eventbrite and more. If your platform isn’t there, then you’re gonna have to install the pixel manually. Otherwise, just follow the instructions for your platform.

Once you’ve completed the setup on your website and follow the instructions, Facebook will ask you to test that the Pixel is installed. Your screen should look something like this (depending on how you installed your Pixel).

You just need to enter your website URL and click on Send Test Traffic. Keep in mind that it can take several minutes for the code to work after you installed it.

Wrapping up

Once the setup is complete, you’re good to go! You’ll get a screen with analytics. Right now it’s empty, but once people get to your website from Facebook, you’ll start seeing data. In the next installment of this series, we’ll talk about analytics for your ads and your Facebook Pixel.

In the meantime, let me know in the comments if you’re using the Facebook Pixel and how it’s helping you track your ad results.

Header photo by Guillaume Bourdages on Unsplash