Get your business booming with a free masterclass from Joel Grimes

This afternoon, July 24, 2019, be sure to join Canon Explorer of Light and photography educator Joel Grimes for a free photography masterclass! The webinar begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.
Joel will discuss getting your business off the ground and how to be an artist, live your dream and create an income. You’ll learn how to create exquisite photography and make money doing what you love, plus how to create a body of work in a series so everyone will know who you are, and get your photography noticed. Joel will discuss a powerful system to save aspiring photographers years of learnings, and tens of thousands of dollars in education.
Get an inside look
Earlier this week, Vanelli interviewed Joel for an inside look at his masterclass. Check out his complete interview below.
Two bonus gifts
In addition to the knowledge you’ll come away with from Joel, you’ll get to continue your photography business journey with two free bonus gifts!
- “Behind the Lens” process – Joel takes you on a tour behind the camera. Learn how he created his most notable images using various camera equipment, lighting techniques, locations, and so much more!
- “Ten Steps to Becoming a Successful Photographer” eBook – This quick tips e-book is meant to inspire photographers to live their dream and create an income with a camera.