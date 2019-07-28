Share this post with your friends:
Exclusive Joel Grimes Academy for Photofocus readers

Why do 89% of people who graduate with a degree in photography fail? Only 11% of graduates actually work as a photographer. And only a very few of them make real money by making photographs.

Watch a recording of Joel’s live webinar with special downloads including the 10 steps to become a successful photographer. But wait there’s more! Watch an exclusive video just for Photofocus readers. The post goes live at 9:00 a.m. EDT/6:00 a.m. PDT on Monday, July 29, 2019.

