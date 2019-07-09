Enhance your business with free classes from Viewbug!

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re new to a photography business, there’s a lot to keep in mind. I remember when I first started my business, and how much my mentors, classes and videos helped me through the process. Viewbug is the perfect source to get you going on your business, especially with the “Running a Photography Business” series from Skip Cohen.

About the series

Have you ever considered going out and becoming a freelance photographer? This class is the first in a series about getting started as a professional photographer. Here, instructor Skip Cohen will help you to develop a business plan, starting with the right skill set to match the photo specialty being targeted.

Lead photo by Jared Weiss on Unsplash