Enhance your business with free classes from Viewbug!

Whether you’re just starting out or you’re new to a photography business, there’s a lot to keep in mind. I remember when I first started my business, and how much my mentors, classes and videos helped me through the process. Viewbug is the perfect source to get you going on your business, especially with the “Running a Photography Business” series from Skip Cohen.

Don’t have a Viewbug membership? Just click here to get a free one-month subscription!

About the series

Have you ever considered going out and becoming a freelance photographer? This class is the first in a series about getting started as a professional photographer. Here, instructor Skip Cohen will help you to develop a business plan, starting with the right skill set to match the photo specialty being targeted.

Learn more: Part one | part two | part three

Claim your free Viewbug Pro membership

Want to watch this and other courses to help boost your photography? Viewbug is offering a free one-month Viewbug Pro membership, exclusive to Photofocus readers. After your free month, you pay just $6.92 per month to continue.

In addition to some great courses, you also receive unlimited photo uploads and contest participation, your own website, the ability to sell your images and more. Sign up today!

Lead photo by Jared Weiss on Unsplash

