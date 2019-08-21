Share this post with your friends:
Beyond Technique with Kevin Kuster | Photofocus Podcast August 21, 2019

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. Today we chat with Watts of Love founding member and creative director Kevin Kuster!

We discuss:

  • Kevin’s life journey, and how he became involved with helping to start Watts of Love.
  • The topic of “burnout” as a creative
  • How Watts of Love is changing the lives of people around the world
  • The element (and importance!) of collaboration amongst creatives
  • Storytelling tips
  • The importance of being authentic
  • Raising awareness around the world of social issues
  • The significance of being willing to go on a creative journey without necessarily knowing what the end goal is.

Kevin can be found at:

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

