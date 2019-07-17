Share this post with your friends:
Beyond Technique with Gareth Rockliffe | Photofocus Podcast July 17, 2019

Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. Today we chat with fine art photographer Gareth Rockliffe!

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

We discuss:

  • How Gareth got his start as a photographer
  • What it means to live life in the “P mode,” and why that can be limiting
  • Ways to avoid burnout and get out of a rut
  • Why it’s important to have personal projects, and how this can benefit you
  • Why it’s important to be willing to explore types of photography outside of your genre
  • Spirituality as it relates to photography
  • Advice for photographers just starting out

Gareth can be found at:

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

