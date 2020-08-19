Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with wildlife photographer Moose Peterson!

We discuss:

How Moose got started in his photography career

Why having passion for the creative process is so important

How he raises awareness about endangered species

The role focus plays in his business

How he gets the word out about his work around the world

How he maintains focus with all of the challenges that interrupt us

Some of the biggest challenges new wildlife photographers face

Advice for photographers just starting out

Moose can be found at:

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line BEYOND TECHNIQUE IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.