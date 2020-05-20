Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!

Today, we chat with wedding photographer and ClickCon creator Sherry Hagerman. She discusses the important role that education plays in every photographer’s career, as well as exciting new educational opportunities!

In particular, we cover:

How Sherry got started in the wedding and portrait photography industry

How the ClickCon conference had benefited photographers

Exciting news about the upcoming ClickCon Nation

The benefits of education

Learning trends, and what photographers struggle with today

Advice for photographers just starting out, and how they can stay inspired

Sherry can be found at:

