Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.

Today, we chat with FM personality, journalist, music photographer and podcaster Steve Brazill! We discuss relationship building within the live music industry, a behind-the-scenes peek at what it takes to take great photos at a concert and more!

Topics we discuss:

The journey that led Steve to music photography

The specific gear (and focal lengths!) he uses when working a concert

The importance of relationship building

The specific rules involved when working with music promoters and while shooting at concerts

Where the idea came from for the Behind the Shot podcast

Challenges he’s faced over the years with both live music photography and the Behind the Shot podcast

Advice for photographers just starting out

Steve can be found at SteveBrazill.com or BehindtheShot.tv.

Be sure to check out Platypod®, the world’s most compact tripod! And have you seen their revolutionary new Platyball ball head yet? Check it out here.

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line BEYOND TECHNIQUE IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!