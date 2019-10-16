Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.

Today, we chat with Don Prentice, co-founder of Phototexting.com! We discuss how relationship building relates to every photographer’s business, and the ways communication is changing.

Other topics include:

Don’s history and experience in the industry

Why texting is so important for photographers as they communicate with their clients

Interesting stats that offer insights into how people communicate

How photographers can easily begin using a toll-free number in their business

How PhotoTexting’s Senior Rep Program can help photographers get more senior high school clients

The design and ease of setting up Phototexting, as well as their concierge service.

The many ways Phototexting’s tools can help photographers easily and automatically keep in touch with their clients

Advice for photographers just starting out

