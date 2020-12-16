Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with photographer Monica Royal about her business and how she’s planning for 2021!

We discuss:

How Monica got started in the photography industry

Why it’s so important to face fear and put yourself out there

How she views the concepts of “trends” in the industry

How she is utilizing down time with the current economy

Key skills for improving macro and close up photography

How Monica uses her Platypod for her business

Events coming up in 2021

Advice for photographers just starting out

