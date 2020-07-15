Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level! Today we chat with Mike Peters about how he handles street photography, treating his subjects with respect and building rapport with them while on the field. You don’t want to miss this!

In particular, we cover:

How Mike got started in his photographic journey

How he handles usage rights with street photography

Challenges he faces while out on the field

Safety precautions he takes

Some of the most difficult shots

His game-plan when he heads out to shoot

The gear he uses

How he captures subjects’ personalities over the years

Advice for photographers just starting out

Mike can be found at:

