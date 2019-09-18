Beyond Technique: Growing Your Skillset with Jay P. Morgan

Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.

Today, we chat with commercial photographer and film director Jay P. Morgan! We discuss the importance of education, the role of mentoring, and the most important skillsets photographers need to have in order to run a thriving business!

Other topics include:

How Jay P. got started as a photographer

the importance of education and mentoring

the benefits of diversifying your photography skills

the benefits of growing your skillset outside of photography

The role of customer service in your business

Fun ways Jay P. uses the Platypod® in his photo and video work

Trends where photographers need the most help

Advice for photographers looking to take their business up to the next level

Be sure to check out Platypod®, the world’s most compact tripod. Be sure to sign up for their new Gooseneck.

Be sure to check out Jay P.’s educational website for education and mentoring. To learn more about Jay P. and check out his work, visit his portfolio website.

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line BEYOND TECHNIQUE IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!