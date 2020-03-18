Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!

Today, we discuss constructive actions you can take during this pandemic crisis. Now is the perfect time to grow as a photographer, expand your skillset and stay connected with your clients online. Listen in to get some great ideas.

Topics we discuss:

This is a time to fine-tune your skillset.

Think through your marketing plans for the year ahead.

Perfect time to put out a newsletter and keep in touch with your clients

Plan a promotion to launch when life goes back to normal

Look for partnerships with other vendors and photographers in your community.

Clean up your client database.

Let your wedding clients know your wedding business is down and offer to do a family portrait.

Call your lab and find out what’s new and come up with some exciting products to offer.

Clean up your website! (it’s one of the most common things we tend to whine about)

Build a stash of blog posts.

Establish yourself as the online photography expert in the community.

Explore cyberspace for a host of online educational programs. Remember, expand your skillset!

