Today, we chat with photographer Cindy Harter Sims about the role of positivity in her business, ways she builds trust with her clients in the “new normal” and ways to build your business in a small town.

In particular, we cover:

How Cindy got started

The role of years of selfless relationship building to sustain her business

The role of positivity and optimism

Tips for building a business in a small town

Procedural tips in the new normal and making clients feel comfortable

Advice for photographers just starting out

Cindy can be found at:

