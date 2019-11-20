Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.
Today, we chat with celebrity, commercial, fashion, and beauty photographer Matthew Jordan Smith! We discuss how Matthew builds relationships and friendships with clients while now being based out of Tokyo, Japan.
Other topics include:
- How Matthew got started as a photographer
- Photography being a universal language, no matter where you live
- How Matthew is constantly building new relationships with clients
- How to keep old relationships reinforced
- Trends photographers struggle with
- The differences between Japanese culture and American culture
- Ways to reinforce loyalty with your clients
- Advice for photographers just starting out
You can find Matthew at:
- Instagram: @matthewjordansmith
- His website: MatthewJordanSmith.com
