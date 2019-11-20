Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.

Today, we chat with celebrity, commercial, fashion, and beauty photographer Matthew Jordan Smith! We discuss how Matthew builds relationships and friendships with clients while now being based out of Tokyo, Japan.

Other topics include:

How Matthew got started as a photographer

Photography being a universal language, no matter where you live

How Matthew is constantly building new relationships with clients

How to keep old relationships reinforced

Trends photographers struggle with

The differences between Japanese culture and American culture

Ways to reinforce loyalty with your clients

Advice for photographers just starting out

