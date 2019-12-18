Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.

Today, we chat with photographer and educator Suzette Allen! We discuss Suzette’s journey of overcoming a horrific accident and building the life of her dreams.

Topics we discuss:

How Suzette got started in photography

How a freak accident affected the rest of her life

The process of physically healing her body

The long process of healing her brain injury

How she got got back into photography

How photography helped her journey along the way

Lessons learned from her accident, and how they help her today

Milestones in her journey

Suzette can be found at Suzetteallen.com.

