This Thursday, March 12, 2020, the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP) will host a webinar to discuss the potential impacts of Coronavirus for photographers. From ASMP:
“Recognizing the uncertainty about the potential scale of this as a worldwide pandemic and the economic ripples already being felt in the world economy, ASMP will be presenting an up-to-date webinar to discuss the possible business effects and concerns for all of you who are professional image makers and small business owners.”
The webinar will be hosted by ASMP General Counsel Tom Maddrey beginning at 4 p.m. ET. He’ll discuss business and legal ramifications, including cancellation clauses, insurance coverage and more.
To register for this free webinar, visit asmp.com.