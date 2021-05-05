Pinterest is a visual search engine that started out back in 2010. Users can discover, organize and visually share inspirations, ideas and other similar kinds of resources with other users.

From its humble beginnings, Pinterest now has more than 400 million active users and is one of the most popular social networks in the U.S. Apart from offering creative resources, it has grown into a powerful tool to help business owners across different industries. Pinterest marketing became a healthy digital marketing strategy that drives awareness, traffic and converts sales and bookings for any website.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts usually take only a couple of days to get buried with newer posts. This short longevity makes it challenging to maintain brand visibility. With Pinterest marketing, however, the engagement lasts for months and even years. This makes it valuable to any marketing drive since it affords more exposure for the brand, its products and services.

Since Pinterest is highly visual and technically works as a visual search engine, it is the best social media platform for photographers. It would be unwise to dismiss its power as an effective method to present photos on a larger set of audience and attract clients.

10 Efficient Pinterest marketing tips for photographers

Here are 10 efficient tips that a photographer can use in order to maximize its uses and strategically drive traffic using Pinterest marketing.

1. Set up a Business Pinterest account

Setting up a business account is necessary to have full access to the advertising components of Pinterest. The primary goal during this step is to establish a well organized business profile.

Aside from putting up your business name, location, and a link to your website, the bio must fully describe your brand and be able to make the audience see the value of the services and products that you offer. The brand logo or profile picture that you use must be creative, something that would instantly spark interest.

You must also claim your website to have better exposure. This would mean that both your business name and profile picture will be displayed with every content that you Pin. Aside from increasing brand awareness, claiming allows you to monitor your performance data on Pinterest Analytics.

2. Create and optimize Pinterest boards

Remember that your Pinterest board will speak about how you are far greater than everyone else in your field. It must be something that would showcase your talent.

Start off with having high-quality photos that are contextually relevant on what you do.

It would be better to create multiple boards if you are the type of photographer who shoots in different styles and genres.

This way, you can have organized boards that would make it easier for future clients to check out your craft. Although the photos are the star of the boards, make sure to also have a catchy title, interesting description and awesome covers for each board.

3. Create effective pins

You can say that Pins are like bookmarks. Since you are aiming to place on the search results, the key is to Pin effectively.

To do this, you have to Pin on the appropriate boards and the Pins should have both engaging and relevant descriptions.

You can also attract more viewers by having more visual content and re-Pinning Pins. Do not forget to add your homepage or specific website pages through the links so they can check out more about your brand.

A useful tip when adding Pins is to have the most presentable photos on every board. It may be necessary to edit the photos or remove image background. It’s best to either have a graphic design as an image or a photo. Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of at home photoshoots that produce the photos I use for Pinterest.

Using the best tools to create a transparent background and enhance photos will cut down the photo editing time. This would allow you to have as many creative photos for your Pinterest marketing needs as you want. You will also want to make sure you are creating a pin that is an effective size to capture the viewer’s attention.

4. Watermark your photos

Your photos are your best assets. Adding watermarks ensure that you are protecting your craft.

Although watermarks can be negative since it decreases the aesthetic appeal of images, they are also useful in a lot of ways.

You should also add text and a logo to your pins/photos using an online editor.

First, it credits you for the amazing shots that you have. Another is that watermarked photos can also be a form of an advertisement wherein viewers are directed toward your website.

What’s great is that Pinterest lets you edit pins. You may add a logo, change its size appropriately, and have it strategically placed so that users will know where credit is due without getting bothered.

5. Use strategic keywords

Using the right keywords and descriptions is one of the best ways to get your pins and boards into the smart feed.

Your pins will have higher chances of getting discovered if you have the right keywords in it.

The visuals may be powerful in this platform but words also play a great role in landing your pins on the right target. Another way is using relevant hashtags as it is also effective in making your pins discoverable.

Stay tuned for part two!