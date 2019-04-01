Learn about Motion Graphics Templates for Adobe Premiere Pro. What are they? What do they do? How can they save you time? These templates are a game changer and bring easy to use motion graphics to just about any creative project.
Rich Harrington
Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Latest posts by Rich Harrington (see all)
- Adobe + Designers Bring Motion Graphics to the Masses - April 1, 2019
- Virtual Tours: Uses for virtual tours - March 31, 2019
- Photoshop World — Save $100 on the friendliest photo conference you’ll ever go to - March 29, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.