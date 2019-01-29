Quick Tip: Think twice before deleting a photo

This is an example when keeping a photo instead of deleting it paid off. I kept an underexposed image but didn’t think twice about it until a model said it was her favorite image. She asked if there was anything I could do to make the image look better. After a few minutes editing in Luminar, it was fixed. Both the model and I are happy I didn’t delete the photo.

