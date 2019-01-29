This is an example when keeping a photo instead of deleting it paid off. I kept an underexposed image but didn’t think twice about it until a model said it was her favorite image. She asked if there was anything I could do to make the image look better. After a few minutes editing in Luminar, it was fixed. Both the model and I are happy I didn’t delete the photo.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “To keep or not to keep a photo. That is the question!”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tip: Think twice before deleting a photo - January 29, 2019
- The InFocus Interview Show with Mike Kubeisy | Photofocus Podcast January 25, 2019 - January 25, 2019
- Quick Tip: Be creative, but don’t reinvent the wheel, modify it - January 24, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.