Photographer of the Day: Tommy Le

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Tommy Le

Photo: “Peek-a-Boo”

This compelling portrait of a very young girl carrying her brother shows the power of focus. The girl in the foreground is totally blurred, out of focus, while the little boy on her back is sharp as a tack. The look on his face is that of wanting to understand what that man with that funny thing up to his eye is doing. A great portrait tells a story. What does this one say to you?

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.