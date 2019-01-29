Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

"Peek-a-Boo" earns Tommy Le the distinction of being the Photofocus Photographer of the Day.

Photographer of the Day: Tommy Le

0

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Tommy Le
Photo: “Peek-a-Boo”

This compelling portrait of a very young girl carrying her brother shows the power of focus. The girl in the foreground is totally blurred, out of focus, while the little boy on her back is sharp as a tack. The look on his face is that of wanting to understand what that man with that funny thing up to his eye is doing. A great portrait tells a story. What does this one say to you?

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts