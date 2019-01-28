Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Allan Jones

Photo: “Roland levinsky Building”

The extreme wide angle (14mm on full frame) view exaggerates the aggressive and highly angular shape of this university art building. Because it’s all about the lines, black and white eliminates any distractions from this great image.

