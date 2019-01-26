Weekly Wrap-Up: January 20-26, 2019

The Weekly Wrap-up compiles interesting articles published this week on Photofocus. This week, we dove into the new Olympus OM-D E-M1X, learned about the aperture setting and how it affects exposure, checked out five awesome photo accessories, learned about the new Lume Cube Air and explored Shutter Priority mode.

Understanding exposure: The aperture setting - Exposure is the process of choosing the correct settings on your camera to produce a picture that “looks right;” not too bright, not too dark, and sharp where it should be. While your camera will figure all of this out for you, it’s good to know how to take control away from your camera, and…

Shutter Priority and when to use it - Shutter Priority exposure mode is a fantastic tool for controlling how motion appears in your final image. This exposure mode allows the photographer to set the shutter speed while the camera determines the aperture. Most DSLR and mirrorless cameras offer at least four different exposure modes including shutter priority, aperture priority, program mode and manual.…

5 incredibly useful photography accessories - As photographers, we often find ourselves faced with endless choices of gadgets and gizmos that could aid in our artwork. Today I want to share a few items that you could find useful in your camera bag, closet or drawer. These items might not be useful on a regular basis, but when you need it,…

An in-depth look at the Olympus OM-D E-M1X - Early this morning, Olympus revealed its new flagship camera — the OM-D E-M1X. There’s quite a bit of hype over what this camera can do, and I was lucky enough to have a pre-release copy that I used for about five weeks. Being that several camera manufacturers introduced mirrorless cameras last year, many expected Olympus…