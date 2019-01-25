The Infocus Interview Show with Mike Kubeisy | Photofocus Podcast January 25, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode: Hollywood photographer and educator Mike Kubeisy shares his insight on what it takes to become a Hollywood photographer. Topics: – How to join the Union. – What it takes to get the job and keep it. – Why photographers should start out as assistants.

In this episode:

Hollywood photographer and educator Mike Kubeisy shares his insight on what it takes to become a Hollywood photographer.

Topics:

How to join the Union.

What it takes to get the job and keep it.

Why photographers should start out as assistants.

To learn more about Mike, visit his website.

We like to hear from you!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest host on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software