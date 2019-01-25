The Infocus Interview Show with Mike Kubeisy | Photofocus Podcast January 25, 2019 by Photofocus
In this episode: Hollywood photographer and educator Mike Kubeisy shares his insight on what it takes to become a Hollywood photographer. Topics: – How to join the Union. – What it takes to get the job and keep it. – Why photographers should start out as assistants.
To learn more about Mike, visit his website.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
