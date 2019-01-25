Photofocus

The InFocus Interview Show with Mike Kubeisy | Photofocus Podcast January 25, 2019

In this episode: Hollywood photographer and educator Mike Kubeisy shares his insight on what it takes to become a Hollywood photographer. Topics: – How to join the Union. – What it takes to get the job and keep it. – Why photographers should start out as assistants.

To learn more about Mike, visit his website.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

